Two commit suicide in Mirpurkhas, Qambar-Shahdadkot

SUKKUR: Two people committed suicide in districts of Mirpurkhas and Qambar-Shahdadkot. According to police, Chattaro Kolhi hanged himself to death after becoming frustrated over a domestic dispute in village Jhudo in Mirpurkhas. Similarly, a youth, Waqar Dahout, used pesticide to commit suicide in Badah, Qambar-Shahdadkot.