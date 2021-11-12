Two commit suicide in Mirpurkhas, Qambar-Shahdadkot

SUKKUR: Two people committed suicide in districts of Mirpurkhas and Qambar-Shahdadkot. According to police, Chattaro Kolhi hanged himself to death after becoming frustrated over a domestic dispute in village Jhudo in Mirpurkhas. Similarly, a youth, Waqar Dahout, used pesticide to commit suicide in Badah, Qambar-Shahdadkot.
SUKKUR: Three, including two women, were killed in different incidents in Sukkur and Naushahroferoz districts, while a...
SUKKUR: Two local leaders of PML-F, Shafiq Wagho and Abdul Rahim Wagho, were kidnapped from Pano Aqil in Sukkur,...
SUKKUR: The PPP’s Information Secretary, Shazia Atta Marri, on Thursday said the government’s failure to convene a...
SUKKUR: A jirga fined Rs17 million against the feuding Chandio, Brohi clans in District Qambher-Shahdadkot on...
HARIPUR: A mentally retarded minor girl was allegedly molested in the limits of Sera-e-Saleh Union Council, police...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons, in collaboration with Pakistan Kidney Institute, organised a...