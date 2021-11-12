Four, including two women, killed

SUKKUR: Three, including two women, were killed in different incidents in Sukkur and Naushahroferoz districts, while a man was gunned down in Sanghar.

A rival group attacked the house of Ghulam Qadir Thahim in village Leghari near Moro in Naushahroferoz, shot dead his daughter Seema and escaped while firing in the air. According to Ghulam Qadir, he had a dispute with Roshan Thahim whom he accused of killing his daughter.

A family dispute between cousins over cattle claimed the life of Dur Muhammed Bugti and left his two sons Bashir and Ahmed injured in Sanghar. The police recovered a body of an unidentified woman from the Link Road of Qureshi Goth, Sukkur.