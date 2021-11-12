Time to oust ‘elected’ PM, says Shazia Marri

SUKKUR: The PPP’s Information Secretary, Shazia Atta Marri, on Thursday said the government’s failure to convene a joint session of Parliament shows the opposition has once again foiled the government’s conspiracy to make Parliament inactive and ineffective. The PPP MNA said the time has come to oust the incompetent prime minister and the PPP would do so through Parliament. Criticising the prime minister, she said Imran Khan has lost the confidence and majority in the National Assembly, adding the advisers of the ‘selected’ PM are also adept in telling lies like him.