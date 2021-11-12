Feuding Chandio, Brohi tribes fined Rs17m

SUKKUR: A jirga fined Rs17 million against the feuding Chandio, Brohi clans in District Qambher-Shahdadkot on Thursday.

While presiding over the Jirga proceedings, PPP MPA Sardar Khan Chandio, the chief of the Chandio tribe, on Thursday fined both the warring tribes Rs17 million. As many as three murders were proved against both the Chandio and Brohi clans for which the two were fined to pay one another Rs six million each. Besides, the Jirga members comprising both the tribes found Brohis of committing aggression against Chandios and fined them an extra Rs five million.

The Brohis paid Rs three million instantly and sought time for payment of the remaining amount in three equal instalments. As a gesture of goodwill, the two also announced letting go off the Rs six million penalty, both had initially agreed to pay to one another. The members of both the tribes embraced one another. The Jirgas have been outlawed by superior courts, but every now and then these summary tribal platforms violate the law, in full knowledge of the law enforcement agencies who don’t even raise any eyebrow over the grave miscarriage of law.