Pak urological surgeons body holds live operative workshop

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons, in collaboration with Pakistan Kidney Institute, organised a live operative workshop at PAF hospital Islamabad, says a press release on Thursday.

This workshop, conducted under supervision of Professor Saeed Akhter, was aimed to promote newer and minimally invasive techniques to urology residents and young consultants. This workshop was attended by large number of residents and consultants not only from Pakistan but also from abroad.

Professor Saeed Akhter performed hand assisted nephrectomy and Dr Asim Masood, visiting from UK, performed stone surgery with flexible instruments and laser. This was followed by a comprehensive interactive session. This initiative was highly appreciated by urological circles of country.