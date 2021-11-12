29,950 employees of various depts upgraded: Basharat

LAHORE: Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat has said on the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, 29,950 employees of various departments have been upgraded after the matter was pending since long time.

In a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of the law minister, a special committee formed by the chief minister for this issue reviewed the matter and approved the upgrade.

According to details, 14,387 warders of the Jail Department have been upgraded from grade 5 to 7, 1,520 head warders have been upgraded from grade 7 to 9 and 162 chief warders have been upgraded from grade 9 to 11. Moreover 49 religious teachers posted in the same department were given grades 12 to 15.