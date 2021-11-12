Make anti-dengue surveillance more effective: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed making anti-dengue surveillance more effective along with the provision of the best medical facilities to dengue patients in hospitals.

Issuing directions to Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid from Saudi Arabia on phone, the CM said the availability of fever medicine be ensured as there is no justification for its shortage. The line departments, commissioners as well as deputy commissioners should ensure strict compliance with the anti-dengue plan as every department will have to proactively work to save the citizens from the dengue disease, he said, adding that the protection of the life of people is important to the government and no negligence will be tolerated.

The health minister apprised the CM about the steps taken to deal with the dengue situation and added that she is personally supervising the treatment of patients in hospitals along with ensuring the availability of fever medicine in hospitals.