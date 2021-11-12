Sugar sale to be ensured at Rs90 per kg in Punjab open markets

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman Thursday said availability of sugar would be ensured at Rs 90 per kg in open market, designated shops and sahulat bazars for people across the division.

Talking to reporters, the commissioner said strict action would be taken against those responsible for creating artificial shortage, hoarding and over charging of sugar.

He said the government has allocated 23,640 metric ton of imported sugar for the division out of which 10,817.05 metric tons of sugar had been sold so far. He said out of allocated 12,280 metric tons quota for Gujranwala district, 3,458.25 metric tons sugar had been sold. For Gujrat, out of 2,818 metric tons, 825.5 metric tons sugar had been sold.

He said in Mandi Bahauddin, out of allocated 1,629 metric tons, 433.750 metric tons sugar has been sold while for Sialkot out of 3,982 metric ton 83 metric tons and for Hafizabad out of 1,183 metric ton, 49 metric tons had been sold.

In Narowal, out of 1,748 metric tons, 574.2 metric tons of sugar had been sold. He said the district administration and price control magistrates had been given clear directions to ensure easy availability of sugar at the fixed rates.