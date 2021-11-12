Punjab tightens regulations on sugarcane crushing

LAHORE: Provincial food department has tightened regulations on sugarcane crushing as several measures have been introduced for checking off-the-book sugarcane and sugar trading by the mills. According to a series of measures introduced by the provincial food department, referring to cane purchase receipt (CPR), food secretary told divisional commissioners that one of the most glaring malpractices observed in the past was the non-issuance of CPR.

This malpractice opens a room for the exploitation of the sugarcane growers. Sections 13 (2) and 14 (i) of the Sugar Factories (Control) Act 1950 have been amended to make issuance of CPR mandatory. Even if a purchasing agent purchases sugarcane on the nomination of a sugar mill, he is bound to issue CPR of the said mill.

The deputy commissioners shall ensure that CPR is issued for every purchase of sugarcane. Talking about elimination of off-the-book- purchase of sugarcane, he observed that it is another very serious malpractice noted in the past, which facilitated off-the-book sale of sugar. This resulted in massive evasion of sales tax, income tax and misappropriation of sugarcane development cess. Off-the book purchase of sugarcane is generally done through the middleman or the purchasing agent who makes cash payments to the growers and in return get their payments from the sugar mill in cash. This malpractice is to be eliminated with strict vigilance by ensuring issuance of CPR to the farmers. Moreover, to ensure elimination of illegal purchasing agents/ middlemen, food secretary said under law, purchase of sugarcane can be made either by the employees of the sugar mill at the purchase centres or through the private purchasing agents, authorised by the sugar mill, under licence from the cane commissioner. The sugar factories/mills shall provide a list of the purchase centres, along with names, designations, CNICs and contact numbers of the employees, to the cane commissioner and the deputy commissioner/additional cane commissioner concerned. Illegal unlicenced purchasing agents/ middlemen are to be dealt with sternly under the law. Provincial food department also took step to assign police stations to ex-Officio inspectors. Under Rule 4 of the Sugar Factories (Control) Rules, 1950, food secretary said, ex-officio inspectors have been appointed, which include assistant commissioners, district food controllers and all deputy directors of agriculture department. In order to make them accountable, police stations be assigned to the ex-officio inspectors, except the assistant commissioners who will be responsible for the entire sub-division. Furthermore, to ensure that purchase of sugarcane is documented and no offline-book purchase of sugarcane is made, the deputy commissioners and additional cane commissioners will depute staff at the main entrance/weighing bridge of each sugar mill who will maintain record of purchased sugarcane which shall include CPR number, CPR date, name of the grower, CNIC of grower, weight of sugarcane and payable price. Deputy commissioners shall hold review meetings twice a week and send a report thereof to cane commissioner’s Office on prescribed proforma to be shared subsequently. Commissioners may hold weekly meetings to review the performance of deputy commissioners. He made it cleared that under the amended Sugar Factories (Control) Act, 1950, violation of any provision of the said Act or the Sugar Factories (Control) Rules, 1950, is an offence under Section 21 of the Act ibid. Through the Sugar Factories (Control) (Amendment) Act 2021, the offences under the Act and the rules have been made cognizable upon a report by the cane commissioner or the additional cane commissioner or their nominee. It is, therefore, requested that the abovementioned instructions may please be strictly enforced in public interest. On the other hand, food department has cleared mills for launching crushing season from November 15, 2021.

Regarding issuance of clearance certificate of sugarcane payment to the growers for the crushing season 2020-21, provincial food department clarified that the matter has been examined threadbare in the light of laws and rules governing the functioning of this office. No law/rule requires this office to issue any clearance certificate for getting finance/loans from banks by the sugar mills.