42-year imprisonment, Rs0.5 million fine to man for sexual assault, murder of minor girl

NOWSHERA: A local court on Thursday awarded 42 years of rigorous imprisonment and an Rs0.5 million fine to a man for sexual assault and murder of a nine-year-old girl. Additional District and Sessions Judge of Model Court, Tufail Ahmad, while delivering verdict handed down 42 years rigorous jail term and a fine of Rs0.5 million to the convict Yasirullah in the sexual assault and killing of Manahil, a resident of Nowshera Kalaan. The assaulter was convicted after the prosecution proved its case through strong evidence.
