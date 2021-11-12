KP to improve healthcare facilities at grassroots

PESHAWAR: The KP Health Department has started homework to run the underutilized primary and secondary healthcare facilities in some districts under Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

The step has been taken to provide better healthcare facilities to the people at the grassroots level and improve overall service delivery in primary and secondary healthcare facilities. This was told at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to review the reforms initiatives undertaken in the health sector, said a handout. The meeting took stock of the impacts of the reforms introduced.