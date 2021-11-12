Military awards conferred upon PAF officials

ISLAMABAD: Operational and non-operational military awards were conferred upon officers, JCOs and Airmen of Pakistan Air Force on Thursday in recognition of their meritorious services.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, was the chief guest at the ceremony held at the Air Headquarters. Air Vice Marshal Amir Shahzad, Air Vice Marshal Zubair Hassan Khan, Air Vice Marshal Salman Abbas

Shah and 39 other PAF officers were honoured with Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military). Besides, a total of 36 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and six Tamgha-i-Basalat (including four for Shuhada) were also awarded to PAF officers.

Eight Junior Commissioned Officers of Pakistan Air Force were also conferred Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military) Class-I. The laurels were awarded in recognition of extraordinary devotion to duty and outstanding contributions towards service. Scores of PAF high-ranking officers and personnel were also present on the occasion.