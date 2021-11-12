Taliban replace Hazara leader statue with Quran

KABUL: The Taliban have replaced the statue of a Hazara leader, declared a national martyr by the former government, with a replica of the Quran, Bamiyan residents said Thursday.

The original statue depicted Abdul Ali Mazari, a leader of the mostly Shiite minority killed while he was a prisoner of the Taliban during their first stint in power. The statue was decapitated by a rocket-propelled grenade soon after the Taliban returned to power in August.

"Yesterday, they completely removed the statue and replaced it with a replica of Quran," said Abdul Danishyar, a civil society activist in Bamiyan. "They are trying to wipe out the history from Bamiyan, the people are going to react violently to this," he told AFP.

Mazari’s statue stood in Bamiyan´s central square, where the Taliban blew up two massive 1,500-year-old statues of Buddha in 2001 -- just before the US invasion that ousted them.

The square, named after Mazari, has been renamed "military street", Danishyar said.

Abdul Ali Shafaq, a Bamiyan provincial council member, told AFP he would talk to Taliban officials and urge them to reverse the move. "This is a very sensitive issue, it might trigger reactions," he said.

"People in Bamiyan love Mazari, they were making a new statue to replace the partially destroyed one." Mazari, a fiercely anti-Taliban militia leader, was killed in 1995 after being taken prisoner by the Taliban.

They said they shot him after he tried to seize the gun of one of his guards while being transferred aboard a helicopter. He was officially named a "Martyr for National Unity of Afghanistan" by ousted president Ashraf Ghani in 2016.