Pakistan approves Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines for children above 12

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan approved on Thursday two Chinese vaccines — Sinopharm and Sinovac — for children above 12 years of age, as the country continues its battle against COVID-19. So far, the country has administered more than 5.5 million vaccines to students between the ages of 12-18 years.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), in a tweet, said the forum's expert committee had approved administering the vaccines — in addition to Pfizer — to the age group from November 15 onwards.

In a parallel development, NCOC chief Asad Umar said more than half the students between the ages of 12 and 18 had been vaccinated with at least one dose. "Total students vaccinated so far exceeds 5.5 million. GB leads the way with 68% and Punjab is second with 62%," Umar, who is also the federal minister for planning, development, and special initiatives, said.