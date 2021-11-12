Disqualification case: ECP gives last chance to Vawda for reply

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday gave last chance to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislator Faisal Vawda in the disqualification case and said that final arguments will now be held at the next hearing.

To this effect, a two-member bench comprising Nisar Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi heard the disqualification case of Vawda here at the Election Commission Secretariat.

The counsel for the petitioner, Abdul Qadir Mandokhel, and Vawda’s lawyer appeared before the bench and Nisar Durrani said he was asked to submit written arguments. To this, Qadir Mandokhel said he has completed his arguments.

Mandokhel said that Vawda, who is a former minister, will complete 6 years as member of the Senate, after having enjoyed 3 years as member of the National Assembly. Vawda’s lawyer contended that they would submit written arguments, hear all the arguments again and adjourn the case for four weeks.

Responding to this, Nisar Durrani said: “We give last chance, now there will be final arguments.” The hearing of the case was adjourned till December 2.

Vawda has been accused of submitting false affidavits and concealing his dual citizenship while submitting nomination papers for the 2018 general elections as a candidate for the National Assembly seat from Karachi. Vawda after remaining MNA and minister for about three years returned to the Senate as its member.