KSA denies working behind scenes to sabotage Glasgow climate talks

GLASGOW: Saudi Arabia’s energy minister expressed shock at repeated complaints that the world’s largest oil producer is working behind the scenes to sabotage negotiations, the foreign media reported.

“What you have been hearing is a false allegation and a cheat and a lie,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al Saud said this week at the UN climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland. He was responding to journalists pressing for a response to claims that Saudi Arabia’s negotiators have been working to block climate measures that would threaten demand for oil.

“We have been working well” with the head of the UN climate talks and others, Prince Abdulaziz said.

Negotiators from about 200 countries are coming up against a weekend deadline to find a consensus on next steps to cut the world’s fossil fuel emissions and otherwise combat climatechange. Meanwhile, climate advocates accuse the United States and European Union of so far failing to throw their weight behind the demands of the island nations, although the US and EU often wait until the last few days of climate talks to take hard stands on debated points.