Will weekly price data on SPI be released today or stopped?

ISLAMABAD: There is complete confusion about whether the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) will issue weekly price data on the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) on Friday (today) after the federal cabinet’s decision to stop releasing it.

However, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has decided to refer back this decision of the cabinet noted in the official minutes to the government for getting clear-cut advice on whether to release the SPI weekly data or stop it forthwith. The SPI has been witnessing an upward trend for the last several weeks, creating an embarrassing situation for the government. If the government decides to issue the SPI data on weekly basis, it will be an effort to avoid just criticism.

In a recent cabinet meeting, when the discussion was going on related to different macroeconomic figures, some ministers raised questions about releasing the weekly SPI data and cited examples that the regional countries did not release weekly figures of pricing of a few selected items. In the minutes of the federal cabinet meeting, it was noted that the SPI weekly data must be stopped. But the Ministry of Finance officials say that the discussions occurred in the meeting but there was no decision taken to stop releasing the SPI figures. When contacted, PBS high-ups said that they were collecting the SPI data and would refer back this issue to the government to get advice on whether to release the figures or stop it with an immediate effect.

After facing severe criticism on rising inflationary pressures, efforts were made to show reduced inflationary figures by allegedly manipulating the methodology to collect the data figures.

In one of the official meetings, it was pointed out that the PBS collects pricing data of just 51 items mainly from urban centers to calculate the SPI figures. Why the rural parts are not included and why 51 items cannot be increased, the government’s ministers raised questions.

This issue was referred to Governing Council of PBS for holding threadbare discussions. But if the government pressurized it to make changes in the methodology, it would create distortions, so the whole series of the data would have to be changed. There is a need to understand the methodology on the basis of which the pricing data related to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and SPI are calculated.

The Family Budget Survey was done in 2015-16 for gauging changing consumption pattern of masses. On the basis of this survey, the weightage of different items was finalized. Now any deviation from this methodology will destroy the pricing data of the country and will challenge the credibility of the government for releasing its official figures. It will be perceived that when the government failed to control food inflation, it decided to abandon the weekly SPI data.