Friday November 12, 2021
Islamic Emirate to investigate military cases

By Our Correspondent
November 12, 2021
KABUL: Officials of the Islamic Emirate have said that they would investigate military cases and that no military personnel “even at a high position” would be granted judicial immunity.

The supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate, Hibatullah Akhundzada, ordered the formation of the military court within the structure of the current government. Mawllavi Obaidullah Nizami has been appointed as head of the court.