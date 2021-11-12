 
AIOU extends admission deadline till Dec 6

By Our Correspondent
November 12, 2021
Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended admission deadline for the programmes offered in the second phase of Autumn 2021 semester till December 6, 2021.