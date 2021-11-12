Noon Polo reach main final

LAHORE: Noon Polo reached the main final of the Noon Polo Cup 2021 while Guard Group/Black qualified for the subsidiary final after winning their respective matches here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.
The two-chukker matches were played among three teams under American system. Noon Polo first defeated Nupur/Nagina Group by 2-1 and then outpaced Platinum Homes by 3-1.5 to make their way to the main final. In the third match, Nurpur/Nagina Group thumped Platinum Homes by 5-3.5.
In the second match of the day, Guard Group/Black first routed AR/PR-Sakuf 5-2.5 and then played a 2-2 draw against Honda Chenab. In the third match, Honda Chenab lost to AR/PR-Sakuf by 4.5-4, so Guard Group/Black qualified for the subsidiary final on better goal average.
