Thousands throng NHS to watch semifinal

LAHORE: Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab organised a grand mela for sports lovers by making arrangements for showing Pakistan-Australia T20 World Cup semifinal on Pakistan’s biggest screen at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.
Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti was the chief guest on this occasion.
Thousands of cricket fans, including a large number of male and female students from different schools, colleges and universities, thronged the stadium to enjoy the encounter.
The crowd exhibited great excitement, chanting slogans ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ vociferously.
Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab installed walk-through gates at all entry points of the stadium.
