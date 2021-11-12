Matthews steers WI women to ODI series win over Pakistan

LAHORE: Hayley Matthews picked up four wickets to help West Indies women bowl out Pakistan for 116 and win the second ODI by 37 runs at National Stadium on Thursday.

With this win, West Indies won the series 2-0. The last match will be played on November 14.

Matthews shined with her 4-26 as Pakistani batters missed the opportunity to equalise the three-ODI series. They were set a target of 154 in 50 overs.

Sent into bat first, West Indies suffered under pressure as Pakistani bowlers contained their batters. Deandra Dottin scored 34 runs off 50 balls, including four boundaries.

Matthews scored 26 that included two boundaries. Skipper Stafanie Taylor made 23 runs. Shemaine Campbelle also scored 23.

Anam Amin, Fatima Sana, and Omaima Sohail bagged two wickets each. Fatima Sana and Sadiqa Iqbal shared a wicket apiece.

In reply, the Pakistani batting line collapsed. Captain Javeria Khan and Omaima Sohail scored 24 and 27, respectively.

Shamilia Connell bagged three wickets. Shakera Selman and Anisa Mohammed managed a wicket each.