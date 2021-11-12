Imam hits double century, Yousuf records maiden ton

LAHORE: Balochistan’s Imam-ul-Haq scored his first-class career’s best score of 202 not out against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium on day two of the fifth round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22.

The left-handed batter added 92 runs to his overnight score, which propelled Balochistan to 463 for five in 137.5 overs before Imran Butt, who had made 140 the other day, declared the innings.

This was Imam’s second double-century in the format. He smashed 16 fours and four sixes in his 390-ball innings and added 172 runs for the third wicket with Haris Sohail, who made 79 (six fours and four sixes).

Balochistan had made 329 and lost two wickets at the completion of 100 overs and, as such, gathered three batting points, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa failed to get any point.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 35 for one in 8.4 overs at stumps. Sahibzada Farhan (24 not out) and Musadiq Ahmed (10 not out) will resume the innings on Friday.

At the Mulan Cricket Stadium, Yousuf Babar’s brilliant maiden century and Azam Khan’s 96-ball 70 helped Southern Punjab stage a recovery and lift them to 346 for seven at the close of play. Southern Punjab had begun the day at 77 for three.

Yousuf made 116 not out off 204, hitting 16 fours. He partnered with Azam for 114 runs for the fifth wicket. The solid stand between the two added three batting points to Southern Punjab’s tally.

The partnership ended with Azam’s wicket. The wicketkeeper-batter was removed by pacer Aamir Jamal, who also accounted for Zain Abbas and Muhammad Imran.