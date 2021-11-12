Pak archery team in Dhaka for Asian Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s archery team has reached Dhaka to participate in the 22nd Asian Archery Championship that kicked off on Thursday.

There are 131 archers, including 53 women, from 17 countries competing in ten events of the week-long meet.

However, the selection of Pakistan’s team has been questioned. “All three players were selected without any trials,” said a local coach while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that they were given this chance to represent Pakistan at such a big event merely on the basis of their results in the 2019 national games.

“One of the players had a surgery a few months back so technically he is unfit for the event,” said the coach, adding the federation could not hold trials due to lack of funds.

The coach added that Pakistan Archery Federation (PAF) did not select women’s team for the event. It also declined offers from local archers to finance their trials.

“Besides, the minimum qualification score set as a requirement for participation in any international event has not been achieved by any player in the team,” said the coach.

“This gross violation in the selection of archers for such a big event speaks volume of unjust policies of the authorities,” he added.

The countries participating in this event are India, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Syria, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Yeman and Bangladesh.

The ten events are: recurve men’s team, recurve women’s team, recurve men’s singles, recurve women’s singles, recurve mixed team, compound men’s team, compound women’s team, compound men’s singles, compound women’s singles and compound mixed team.