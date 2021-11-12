UoP students trained in emergency response

PESHAWAR: University of Peshawar’s Centre for Disaster Preparedness and Management (CDPM) and Emergency Rescue Services 1122, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have conducted a two-day training in emergency response management for youth volunteers at varsity.

Youth were trained in basic life support, foreign-body airway obstruction, haemorrhage, fracture management and patient transportation.

Addressing the training participants, CDPM Director Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that the CDPM and 1122 want to build resilience through developing a professional cadre of volunteers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He hoped the services of these volunteers will prove to be valuable to the community in day-to-day life and enhance the capacity of the civil institutions in times of calamities.

The director pointed out that emergencies can happen anywhere and at any time. The very nature of an emergency is unpredictable and can change in scope and impact, he explained.

Dr Zulfiqar Ali said being prepared and planning ahead is critical to protecting lives, the environment, and property.

Rescue 1122 master trainers Inayatur Rehman and Khalilur Rehman facilitated training sessions on emergency prevention, mitigation, response and recovery. The facilitators said every year different types of disasters cause enormous damage to assets and the environment.

It seriously disrupts life and livelihood and put people in great distress, they added.

The trainers said Pakistan has been ranked globally in the top 10 countries most affected by climate change in the past 20 years owing to its geographical location.

They said the World Bank and Asian Development Bank May 2021 “Climate Risk Country Profile” report had put Pakistan among the top risk-prone countries in terms of increase in average temperatures and resultant economic and social losses.

Large scale emergencies are feared keeping in view Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change-induced hazards and geophysical hazards, they went on to add. The trainers said preplanning is an essential component in this regard to deal with the negative consequences of these emergencies.