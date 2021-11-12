Rich tributes paid to Allama Iqbal

MANSEHRA: The speakers at a seminar organised by the Helping Hand Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences on Thursday paid glowing tributes to the national poet and philosopher and Allama Mohammad Iqbal for presenting the idea of an Islamic state-Pakistan.
“The entire nation should follow Iqbal’s life to become the great human being and a true Muslim,” Dr Bahadar Shah, the Director, Operations the institute told the seminar organised in connection with Allama Mohammad Iqbal birth anniversary on Thursday.
LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said implementation of government writ was ensured by reclaiming...
PESHAWAR: University of Peshawar’s Centre for Disaster Preparedness and Management and Emergency Rescue Services...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party provincial leader Arbab Zarak has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government...
ABBOTTABAD: The Peshawar High Court Circuit Bench in the district has declared the appointment of director-general of...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed Asma Arbab Alamgir as deputy...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science, Technology and Information Technology Atif Khan has said that the...