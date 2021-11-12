Arrangements finalised for Digital Youth Summit

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science, Technology and Information Technology Atif Khan has said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is hosting the Digital Youth Summit 2021 on November 13 and 14 in the provincial capital.

“Digital Youth Summit started its journey in 2014 and has become a recognised brand name in recent years,” said Atif Khan, adding that the summit is Pakistan’s pioneer Tech Conference and is the largest and longest-running tech conference thus far.

Examining arrangements for the event, the minister said that the event was characteristically known for attracting large audiences, both national and international, consisting of youth, tech enthusiasts, academia, industry, governments, investors, and members of civil society.

As of 2014, the DYS has hosted 10,000+ delegates, 350+ speakers, 150+ startups, and 80+ workshops.

According to the agenda for this year’s DYS, world-known experts from Google and Facebook will participate, speech and interact with the audience during the summit and will guide the audience in their specialised fields.

William Bao Been and Fasieh Mehta will shed light on “Fireside Chat: China’s Experience” and Mubariz Siddiqui and his team will interact with the audience about “Venture Capital for Economic Growth”.

The DYS will also provide an opportunity to the youth and other stakeholders to interact and discuss “Youth in the merged districts” with known speaker and human rights activist Nadia Khan, Member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Ghazi Ghazan Jamal, and others.

Federal minister and chairman NCOC Asad Umar will talk to the audience about the “Pakistan’s Digital Response to COVID-19” while Sunny Ali from Extreme Commerce will discuss “Billion Dollar Exports through Amazon FBA by 2025” and “Gaming as an Industry” will be covered by Fasieh Mehta, Kanwal Masroor and their team. The event will also cover a number of other topics.