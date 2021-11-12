KP to improve healthcare facilities at grassroots level

PESHAWAR: The KP Health Department has started homework to run the underutilized primary and secondary healthcare facilities in some districts under Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

The step has been taken to provide better healthcare facilities to the people at the grassroots level and improve overall service delivery in primary and secondary healthcare facilities.

This was told at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to review the reforms initiatives undertaken in the health sector, said a handout.

The meeting took stock of the impacts of the reforms introduced.

Provincial Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Establishment Zakir Afridi, Secretary Law Abid Majeed, Secretary Health Tahir Orakzai and other relevant officials of the Health Department attended the meeting.

The participants deliberated the matters to improve the healthcare service delivery system in the province.

The meeting decided to outsource the janitorial as well security services across all the secondary healthcare facilities and run the infections waste management system under the PPP model in the secondary healthcare facilities.

Moreover, it was also decided to run the diagnostic and pharmacy service under PPP mode on a need basis.

However, all such matters will be presented before the provincial cabinet for a final decision.

The meeting was told that, some of the healthcare facilities in a few far-flung districts were already being run under PPP where service delivery had improved substantially.

In order to overcome the shortage of doctors in the healthcare centres of far-flung areas, the meeting deliberated the matters pertaining to facility-based contract hiring of doctors and made important decisions were made.

The chief minister termed the provision of quality healthcare facilities to people as one of the priority areas of his government.

He said besides introducing massive reforms in the health sector, the KP government was spending huge resources to ensure the provision of quality health care services at the local level.

Mahmood Khan added that due to pragmatic steps of the KP government, health sectors has been improved but still there was a big room for improvement.