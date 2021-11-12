Lukewarm response from voters, contestants for LG polls

TAKHTBHAI: No rush and enthusiasm could be seen on the last day for submission of nomination papers for the upcoming Local Government elections owing to the uncertain situation and unprecedented price-hike in the country.

Unlike in the past, the voters were seen least interested to come along with candidates in processions for submission of nomination papers with presiding officers.

A few workers and activists of political parties came with the aspiring contestants at the time of submitting papers for the tehsil mayorship and other slots.

Insiders in the political parties said that their candidates submitted papers unwillingly as the respective parties’ heads had directed them to do so or else they would be expelled.

They said that looking at the prevailing uncertain situation because of ever-rising inflation, a slump in businesses and unemployment, some candidates had also spread rumours about the postponement of the LG elections.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s including Malik Wasil Khan, Saifur Rahman Khan, ex-nazim Saeed Khan, Akbar Ali Khan, Faheemuddin Khan, former councilor Musa Khan, Sher Zaman Khan and others would contest election for the tehsil council slots.

Similarly, Nasir Khan of Awami National Party, Maulana Muhammad Saeed of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, ex-nazim Haji Maazullah and Nauman Yousaf Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami, Auranzeb Khan and Irfan Mohmand of Pakistan People’s Party, ex-nazims Mumtaz Khan and Abdur Rahman of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and others submitted papers for various slots of the tehsil council.

In line with its decision to complete Local Government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by January 16, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced that in the first phase, 17 districts would go to the polls on December 19.

The ECP turned down a request by the KP government to defer elections for tehsil councils, deciding to hold the polls for tehsil and city councils, as well as village and neighbourhood bodies, on the same day.

The districts where elections are to be held in the first phase are Malakand, Bajaur, Swabi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Banni, Tank, Haripur, Khyber, Mohmand, Charsadda, Hangu and Lakki Marwat.