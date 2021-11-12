Woman shot dead by father-in-law

LAHORE: A woman was shot dead by her father-in-law in the limits of Hadyara police on Thursday. The accused Fiaz's son had recently married a woman named Mehk. A few days ago, Mehk got angry and returned to her house over some domestic issue. The accused Fiaz came to his daughter-in-law's house to reconcile. She refused to return, on which Fiaz opened fire. As a result, Mehk died on the spot while the accused fled the scene. Police shifted the body to the morgue.