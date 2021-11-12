LGH new MS assumes charge

LAHORE:Dr Amir Ghafoor Mufti on Thursday assumed the charge of Medical Superintendent Lahore General Hospital. He expressed his determination that in accordance with the policy and health vision of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid all resources and energies would be utilised to provide quality medical treatment facilities to the patients and in the present situation special attention will be given to the patients suffering from dengue fever so that this epidemic can be effectively controlled and citizens recover as soon as possible, he added.