Friday November 12, 2021
Lahore

Ombudsman takes notice of increase in fares

November 12, 2021

LAHORE:Ombudsman Punjab Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan has taken notice of the trend of increase in public transport fares. The ombudsman took notice of a news item about the weak check and balance system relating to fares of AC and non-AC buses due to fluctuation in petroleum products’ prices. This, often, results in the demand for extra fares by the transporter operators.