Ex-senator remembered

LAHORE:A large number of people attended 38th death anniversary of Chaudhry Ashraf, former Senator as well as a renowned industrialist. Civil and high officials, politicians, farmers from Sindh and Punjab attended the death anniversary. They paid tribute to the struggle made by late Chaudhry Ashraf to introduce revolutionary measures in the field of agriculture and rebuilding of socio-economic conditions in remote areas. Chaudhry Ashraf not only actively participated in business and social activities in Sindh but also worked as an activist of independence movement of Muslims of the sub-continent under the guidance of his uncle Chaudhry Rehmat Khan, a close associate of Quaid-e–Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Later, he got selected as Senator from Sindh during Zulfikar Ali Bhutto government.