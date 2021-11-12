2,000 Pakistani TVET institutes to get international accreditation

Islamabad:Country head of the British Council Amir Ramzan called on Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood and briefed him about the first British Council’s project, 'VET Toolbox' to support the recently established National Accreditation Council for Technical and Vocational stream (NAC-TVs).

Amir Ramzan said the wages of Pakistani workers employed in the international job market are lower than workers of other countries due to a lack of international recognition of Pakistani Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) qualifications. This is an era of advancement and competition where many employers look for skills for international standards. This funding instrument will play a vital role in achieving the NAC’s objective to accredit 2,000 TVET institutes according to international standards.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood while appreciating the idea of the ‘VET Toolbox’ project said that it will not only pave the way to formulate accreditation related policies, devising and implementing comprehensive accreditation plan for the TVET sector across Pakistan but also open avenues for developing linkages with international accreditation bodies. “The employment opportunities of Pakistani skilled workers will also be increased many folds in the global job market, the minister said.

“We are focused on imparting quality training to our youth which is the only way to guarantee maximum employability to our TVET graduates and the cooperation with the British Council will enable us to achieve the desired objective,” said Chairman of the NAVTTC Syed Javed Hassan. Chairman of the NAC Mian Waqas Masood presented the six months performance report of NAC to the federal minister and highlighted that so far six TVET institutes have acquired international accreditation. “The cooperation with the British Council will further accelerate the process of international accreditation," he said.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and NAC to uplift the TVET sector of Pakistan in accordance with the vision of the government and said the effective execution of the TVET sector policies will transform the skill development sector of the country. Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood and Federal Secretary Naheed S. Durrani assured full support of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to NAVTTC and NAC in bringing the TVET sector of Pakistan at par with international standards.