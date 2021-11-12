Systematic procedure for case registration formed

LAHORE:Lahore police have formulated a systematic procedure for registration of cases in police stations. According to DIG Operations Ahsan Yoounas, cases of murder, murder attempts, rape and kidnapping will be registered within eight hours while cases of robbery, dacoity, motorcycle and car theft will be registered within 24 hours. A maximum timeframe of seven days has been set for financial documents. Reports of loss of non-financial documents will be filed without delay. Upon issuance of e-tag, checklist for registration of a case will be issued according to the nature of the offence.

unclaimed bodies: Edhi Foundation buried eight unclaimed bodies in different graveyards here on Thursday. The bodies were found in the areas of Chuhng, Shafiqabad, Gawalmandi, Mughalpura, Manga Mandi and Muslim Town police stations.

RTI Act: Speakers at seminar on access to information have called upon the need to create awareness among the people at large regarding Right to Information (RTI) Act and enhance capacity of stakeholders for its better utilisation and ensuring transparency. They were addressing a seminar organised by Punjab University Registrar Office here on Thursday. Punjab Chief Information Commissioner Mahboob Qadir, PU School of Communication Studies Head Prof Dr Noshina Saleem, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, PU Public Information Officer and Deputy Registrar Ahmed Islam, faculty members, administrative officers and a large number of students participated in the seminar. Mahboob Qadir said that the RTI Act had brought about a silent revolution to ensure transparency in public offices. He said that the right to information was as important as the right to live. He said that the basic objective of the RTI Act was to ensure good governance and eliminate corruption. He said there was a need to create awareness about the RTI Act among the people. He said that there was a need to hire regular public information officers at all institutions. He said the Punjab Information Commission was disposing of complaints speedily. He appreciated the role of Ahmed Islam with reference to immediate disposal of RTI requests at PU.

Dr Noshina Saleem said that there was a need to create awareness about the RTI Act among people as it was necessary to keep things straight at government departments.