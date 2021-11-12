FAPUASA announces staging protest if allowance denied

LAHORE:Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Punjab has said that if the government tried to deprive the university employees of the special allowance subject to the financial deficit of the universities, then all the teachers and the universities employees will protest.

In a joint statement, FAPUASA Punjab president Dr Abdul Sattar Malik and General Secretary Dr Ahtisham Ali said that this allowance was the right of all the teaching and non-teaching staff of universities from grades 1 to 22 without any discrimination and the FAPUASA was struggling for it for the last four months.

FAPUASA Punjab has called a meeting of the Executive Council tomorrow (Saturday) after which the next course of action will be decided.

UET convocation: The 27th convocation of the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore will be held on November 15 (Monday). A UET spokesperson said thatPunjabGovernor/Chancellor UET Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar will be the chief guest at the convocation to be held at the university’s main Auditorium Complex.