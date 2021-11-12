29,950 employees of various depts upgraded: Basharat

LAHORE:Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat has said on the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, 29,950 employees of various departments have been upgraded after the matter was pending since long time.

In a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of the law minister, a special committee formed by the chief minister for this issue reviewed the matter and approved the upgrade. According to details, 14,387 warders of the Jail Department have been upgraded from grade 5 to 7, 1,520 head warders have been upgraded from grade 7 to 9 and 162 chief warders have been upgraded from grade 9 to 11. Moreover 49 religious teachers posted in the same department were given grades 12 to 15. The committee also increased the grade of 373 telephone operators of different departments from grade 7 to 11 and the scale of 11,184 drivers from 4 to 5. Grade 9 to 11 of 695 Supervisors of Social Welfare Department, Grade 5 and 7 to 9 of 928 Watchers and 30 Head Watchers of Forest Department, Grade 9 to 11 of 162 Wild Inspectors of Forest Department and Grade 8 to 9 of 2 Physical Instructors of the same department was also approved. Similarly, the committee upgraded 458 caretakers of Punjab Higher Education department from grade 9 to 11. The meeting was attended among others by senior officers of relevant departments including Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Law and Secretary Finance.