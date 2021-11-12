S Africa’s last apartheid president dies

JOHANNESBURG: FW de Klerk, South Africa’s last white president, who freed anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela from jail, died on Thursday aged 85, his foundation announced.
De Klerk and South Africa’s first black president Mandela shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 for leading the "miracle" transition from white rule over the country. He died after a battle with cancer, his foundation said in a statement. De Klerk had announced his diagnosis on his 85th birthday, on March 18 this year.
