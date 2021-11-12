Indian WWII veteran, 97, wins pension battle

NEW DELHI: A 97-year-old Indian veteran whose leg was blown off in Italy in World War II has won a battle for a bigger pension that was previously denied to soldiers injured before independence in 1947.
Sepoy Balwant Singh was one of more than 2.5 million soldiers from British India who took part in the six-year war, fighting for the Allied forces across Europe, Africa and Asia. Nearly 90,000 were killed -- among them Singh’s older brother Jaswant who died in Italy -- and around 35,000 others were injured. Singh, from the northern state of Rajasthan, was drafted into the British Indian Army’s Punjab Regiment in 1943 and nearly killed by a landmine in Italy the following year.
