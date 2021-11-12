World is watching: COP26 warned as talks face hurdles

GLASGOW: COP26 President Alok Sharma said there was still an array of unfinished business at the crunch UN climate summit on Thursday as scientists urged negotiators to heed their warnings for the need for urgent action to global warming.

Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow for painstaking talks aimed at keeping the world within the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius.

But with emissions still rising and current promises putting the world on a path to heat far beyond that target, negotiators were wrangling over a range of issues -- from slashing greenhouse gases to financial help for countries already facing supercharged storms, floods and droughts.

"We are not there yet. There is still a lot more work to be done," Sharma told delegates on Thursday, adding he was "concerned" particularly at the number of finance issues still unresolved a day before the meeting is due to wrap up. "The world is watching us and they are willing us to work together and reach consensus. And we know that we cannot afford to fail them."

His comments come in the wake of a joint China-US pact to accelerate climate action this decade, that experts said should allay fears that tensions visible early in the summit might derail the talks.

The surprise declaration, unveiled by envoys John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua, said the world’s two largest emitters "recognise the seriousness and urgency of the climate crisis", although it was light on detailed action.

Importantly, the document stressed the need for carbon pollution to fall this decade and committed to work swiftly to reduce their emissions of methane -- a potent greenhouse gas.

"It can only be good news that the US and China are working closely on climate change and slashing methane emissions," said Bernice Lee, research director at the Chatham House think tank.

Promises by governments to cut carbon emissions "ring hollow" as long as they continue to funnel trillions of investment to oil, gas and coal projects, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

"The announcements here in Glasgow are encouraging -- but they are far from enough," he told the COP26 climate summit. "Promises ring hollow when the fossil fuels industry still receives trillions in subsidies." Two weeks of negotiations among nearly 200 countries are approaching a climax with a number of key issues still unresolved.