Gold rates surge by Rs3,300/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs3,300 per tola on Thursday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs129,100 per tola.
Similarly, 10 gram gold price increased by Rs2,829 to Rs110,682.
In the international market, gold rates increased by $38 to $1,863 per ounce.
Silver rates rose by Rs40 to Rs1,480 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also increased Rs34.30 to Rs1,268.86.
