Forex reserves rise to $24.03bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $24.03 billion in the week ended November 5 from $23.93 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.
The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased by $126 million to $17.326 billion due to the official inflows, it said in a statement. The reserves of the commercial banks, however, fell to $6.699 billion from $6.726 billion.
