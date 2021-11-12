Stocks retreat as rupee rout sparks panic selling

Stocks slouched on Thursday as rupee rout stoked scares of higher inflation, likely making a case for monetary tightening, and triggering late profit-taking, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Share Index lost 281.70 points or 0.60 percent to close at 46,348.18 points, testing a high of 46,843.20 and 46,323.19 points in the session.

Zafar Moti, former director of PSX, said the market opened on a positive note in the morning; however, then it started coming down and volumes shrank at an alarming level.

“At that point panic gripped the market as investors were wondering why no one was investing. Decline in rupee value was one of the reasons for it. Dollar has become stronger by more than Rs10 against rupee in this fiscal year,” he said.

“Investors are not reentering in the market, which is also a source of concern,” Moti said.

Topline Securities in a note said the market remained lacklustre as lack of positive triggers and higher international commodity prices dragged it sideways.

Major negativity came from TRG as it lost 2.3 percent. On the other hand, investor interest was witnessed in the fertiliser sector thus EFERT and FFC closed slightly higher.

KSE-30 Shares Index also decreased by 108.07 points or 0.60 percent to end at 17,981.39 points.

Volumes shrank by 51 million shares to 269.51 million from 320.33 million, whereas trading value dropped to Rs9.48 billion from Rs10.65 billion.

Market capital fell to Rs7.90 trillion from Rs7.96 trillion.

Out of 352 companies active in the session, 95 posted gains, 232 losses, while 25 remained unchanged.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the market opened on a positive note but remained dull in the first half.

Concerns on inflation and weakening of rupee against dollar created uncertainly for investors to take fresh positions, which eventually resulted in profit-booking of last day positions in the second half of the session, it reported.

The brokerage said accumulation was witnessed in the banking sector as market participants were expecting a rate hike in the upcoming monetary policy.

Wyeth Pak Ltd emerged as the top gainer by rising Rs110.68 to Rs1,586.43/share, followed by Sapphire Textile that jumped Rs75 to Rs1,230/share.

Unilever Foods suffered worst losses of the day, losing Rs1,414 to close at Rs18,399/share, followed by Colgate Palmolive, down Rs46.23 to Rs2,568.50/share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, stocks fell sharply lower on reports over stalemate in Pakistan-IMF loan talks and concerns over foreign outflows amid MSCI downgrade to frontier market status.

Falling global equities, a slump in global crude oil prices, and rupee instability played havoc on the market, he said.

Ghani Global Holdings was the most traded stocks with 30.21 million shares, trailed by Service Fabrics with 20.52 million shares.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Telecard Limited, TPL Properties, Waves Singer, Hum Network, Merit Pack (R), Byco Petroleum, Fauji Foods (R), and WorldCall Telecom. Turnover in the future contracts decreased to 77.66 million shares from 89.08 million shares.