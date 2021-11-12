700,000 children to be vaccinated against measles, rubella in Malir

Malir District Health Officer Dr Hamid Ali Syed said on Thursday preparations to vaccinate 700,000 children against measles and rubella in the district had been completed.

He stated this in a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Gahanwer Ali Laghari. Children from nine months to 15 years of age would be vaccinated across the district in the drive that would be started on November 15 and end on November 27, Syed said.

In the measles and rubella prevention campaign, 676,902 children from nine months to 15 years would be vaccinated while 194,217 children would be vaccinated against measles and rubella in 1,605 government, private schools and madrassas across the district, he said.

In the campaign, 512 outreach, 60 fixed and four mobile teams will participate, while 1,170 vaccinators, assistants and 1106 social mobilisers will be part of the campaign. In addition, 104 union council medical officers will perform their duties.

Deputy Commissioner Leghari also appealed to the residents to participate in the campaign and play their key role for the success of the campaign. He said it was possible to eradicate diseases through immunisation.