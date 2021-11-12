Only PSP can fix and develop Karachi, claims Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said only his party can fix and develop Pakistan's economic engine, Karachi, as only we have the potential and experience to fix all issues pertaining to the country’s economic lifeline.

“For the last 13 years, due to the prejudiced policies of the PPP in Sindh, the enemies of the country and their agents have been gaining strength,” he said while addressing a meeting of the party leaders at the PSP District Central office on Thursday.

“Occupying the resources and powers of Sindh, the PPP-led biased provincial government has closed the doors of government jobs on the youth of Karachi and Hyderabad on the one hand, and on the other it has murdered merit through fake domiciles,” he said.

The people of Karachi and Hyderabad were fed up and furious with the PPP’s biased provincial government, Kamal added, adding that the nation had gone through all sorts of experiments and now the people from Karachi to Kashmir had no other option but the PSP.

He asked the nation to stand with the PSP, saying that with special help from Almighty Allah, “we will fix the devastated system of Pakistan”. PSP President Anis Kaim Khani, central officials, and District Central Office bearers were also present on the occasion.