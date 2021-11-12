JS Bank honours IBA Executive Director Akbar Zaidi

JS Bank hosted a dinner in honour of Syed Akbar Zaidi, executive director of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), at the prestigious JS Private Banking Office, said a press statement on Thursday.

Conversations were held around strengthening the ties between IBA, Pakistan’s leading multi-disciplinary higher education institution, and JS Bank, one of the country’s fastest growing financial organizations in the fields of research, talent placements, upskilling and endowment funds for deserving students. The event was attended by leading figures from the public sector, business, corporate, philanthropic and educational fraternities, while JS Bank was represented by its president and CEO, Basir Shamsie.

Also present was a delegation from 500 global, the world’s most active venture capital investor whose delegation hosted by JS Bank was visiting Pakistan to evaluate opportunities for potential foreign investment in technology focused companies.

Speaking at the welcome note, Akbar Zaidi said, “IBA and JS Bank have a rich partnership history and we look forward to building further upon our relationship to enrich educational growth in Pakistan.”

Appreciating the IBA’s positive impact on education, Basir Shamsie stated, “IBA has provided our country with exceptional leaders for decades and we look forward to collaborations that improve the lives of fellow citizens and the community at large.”