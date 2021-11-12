PPP MPA’s police remand extended in Nazim Jokhio murder case

A judicial magistrate on Thursday extended physical remand of Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Jam Awais Khan Jokhio and two others in a case pertaining to the murder of a man over filming foriegners hunting houbara bustards in Thatta.

The tortured dead body of 27-year-old citizen journalist Nazim Sajawal Jokhio was found on November 3 at the Jam House in Jam Goth, which is owned by the PPP MPA. Later, the brother of the victim, Afzal Jokhio, nominated Awais and MNA Jam Abdul Karim Bijar in the murder case.

He claimed that the perpetrators killed his brother because he had filmed a foreigner guest of the PPP leaders hunting houbara bustards in Thatta. A total of six suspects, including MPA Awais, his two accomplices and three Sindh Wildlife Department officials, have been arrested and are currently on physical remand in police custody.

Meanwhile, 15 others, including MNA Bijar, have been on the run. The investigation officer (IO) of the case presented the MPA and his two aides in the court of a District Malir magistrate, seeking extension of their physical remand for completion of the investigation and arresting the absconding suspects.

The judge approved the request and ordered the IO to produce the suspect again in the court on November 16 along with a progress report. On Wednesday, the same court had remanded three wildlife department officials, Abdul Razzaq, Jamal and Meraj, to police custody till the same date. Initially, the FIR was registered under the sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim’s brother. Later, police added the charge of kidnapping in the FIR.