KU body approves four-year BS programme

The University of Karachi’s (KU) Academic Council on Thursday approved the four-year BS degree programme for the academic session 2022. According to a statement issued by the varsity, KU Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi chaired the Academic Council meeting which was held at the Arts Auditorium. The body also approved BS poultry and BS genetics programmes recently approved by the Board of Faculty of Science.

The meeting also approved that upon completing a two-year associate degree programme at an affiliated college, students would be eligible to take admission in the fifth semester (third year) if they wanted to study further. The Academic Council decided that associate degrees would be replaced by the BS four-year degree after successful completion of the course.

The KU body also approved establishing an academia-industrial advisory board at the departmental level to bridge the gap between the two. Five members of faculty and relevant industries each would be part of the board.