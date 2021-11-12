No death due to Covid in Sindh on second consecutive day

Another day passed on Thursday without any Covid-19-related death in Sindh where 194 patients of the viral disease remained under treatment at different hospitals, of whom the condition of 190 was said to be critical with 14 of them put onto life support.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province. He said that with no death in 48 hours, the Covid-19 death toll in Sindh had been 7,599.

He added that 125 new cases of the viral disease had emerged after 7,711 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours with the detection rate being 1.6 per cent. The CM explained that since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,565,774 tests had so far been conducted

in Sindh, against which 472,017 cases were diagnosed, of which 95.7 per cent or 451,643 patients had recovered, including 55 during the previous 24 hours.