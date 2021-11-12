Convictions of three set aside in quadruple murder, rape case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has set aside the death and life imprisonment sentences of three men for their involvement in murdering four members of a family and a rape case.

Yaseen Baloch was sentenced to death, and juveniles Adil and Abdul Basit were sentenced to life imprisonment by an anti-terrorism court for causing the death to four members of a family in the Mauripur area on December 29, 2013.

According to the prosecution, the appellants, along with the absconding co-accused, had killed Muzaffar Baig, his wife Shazia Begum, and their sons Imran and Abdul Samad, as well as injured Muniza after taking them hostage from their house.

The prosecution also claimed that the appellants and the absconding co-accused had committed rape of women prior to the four murders and injuring the girl. The appellants’ counsel said that the entire case of the prosecution revolved around the evidence of the eyewitness Muniza, and it could not be safely relied upon because she had given her evidence on the insistence of her relative, who had an enmity with Adil. The additional prosecutor general supported the impugned judgment and requested the court to dismiss the appeals.

After the perusal of the evidence and hearing the arguments of the counsels, an SHC division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha observed that there was no motive or reason for the appellants to break into the house of the deceased, gang rape two women and aim to kill all the occupants of the house.

The court observed that the complainant Mushtaq had an enmity with the co-appellant Adil. The court also observed that apart from the evidence of the eyewitness, there was no supportive or corroborative evidence in respect of the rapes and murders against the appellants that linked them to the offences.

The bench observed that there were numerous doubts in the evidence and it could not be safely relied upon to convict the appellants. Extending the benefit of the doubt to the appellants, the court acquitted them of the charges and set aside their convictions.